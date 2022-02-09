Man arrested for February 5 shooting in Elmendorf

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been arrested for shooting another man outside of an Elmendorf Dollar General.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports that the victim was driving on New Mathis Road this past Saturday, February 5.
34 year old Danny Montez cut the victim off in traffic before both men ended up in the store parking lot.
As they entered the store, the men began to argue with Montez telling the victim he would be waiting outside.
Montez then waited in his car and started shooting when the victim stepped out of the store.
The victim got to his car and sped away from the scene. He called 9-1-1 when he got home and was brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
Deputies used surveillance video from the store to help identify Montez.
He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Southwest Military Drive.
Montez has some prior arrests for weapon and assault charges.
The charges from the February 5 shooting include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.