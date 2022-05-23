Man arrested for impersonating Police Officer during robbery in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 38 year old man is in custody after impersonating a San Antonio Police Officer in order to gain entry and rob a home in West Bexar County.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says Salvatore Alfieri IV showed up at the home Friday.
Wearing some tactical gear and a mask to cover his face, he knocked on the door and told the people inside he was a SAPD officer there to conduct a probation check on a man who lived there.
The man was not home but a woman and a teenager were and let Alfieri inside.
That’s when he started making threats, taking the resident’s cell phones, some cash, marijuana and some pills that he found while going through the home.
The female resident called for help as soon as Alfieri was gone. She gave police a description and provided some home surveillance footage but police weren’t able to track him down until Sunday morning.
That’s when he was was spotted getting in a ride share.
SAPD officers stopped the vehicle and found Alfieri in possession of some of the evidence taken during Friday’s theft.
He’s facing a long list of charges.
Sheriff Salazar reminds residents that when someone in plain clothes approaches and claims to be a law enforcement officer, ask to see some identification.