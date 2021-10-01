Man arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault of jogger in Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 29-year-old was arrested Thursday on charges that he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a jogger earlier this week.
The woman was jogging near downtown in Brackenridge Park when she was reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Brandyn Garcia.
Garcia is accused of taking the woman to an apartment, temporarily impairing her vision and sexually assaulting her. The woman told police that Garcia took her back to her home after the attack.
Surveillance video showing Garcia’s vehicle helped police identify him and he was arrested yesterday.
He was charged on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest with his vehicle. His bond is set at $400,000.