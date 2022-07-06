Man arrested for making threats against Uvalde hotels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Uvalde citizens were seeing a lot of police activity on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were responding to a threat called in by a man who said he was going to shoot into hotels in the area.
Police responded by blocking traffic in the area of the Holiday Inn Express and the Hampton Inn.
The threats were called in by 21 year old Jason Guerra. Officers attempted to keep him on the phone so they could run a trace on where the call was coming from.
Turns out he was calling from another state.
Uvalde Police made contact with police in the state Guerra was calling from. They tracked him down and placed him under arrest.
Guerra had several local warrants in that state and is now being charged with making a terroristic threat.
Police did not release information on his exact location when he called in the threat.