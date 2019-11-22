      Weather Alert

Man arrested for throwing wooden blocks from a downtown rooftop

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 22, 2019 @ 11:39am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man accused of throwing wooden blocks at passing cars has been arrested on the roof of the downtown Greyhound Bus Terminal.

Police say 47-year-old Arturo Romero was suspected of selling drugs and was told to leave the bus station on North St. Mary’s Thursday night.  Police were called when the man  went up to the roof and started throwing wooden blocks at passing vehicles and pedestrians, breaking a window of a Greyhound bus.

Officers arrested Romero and asked the fire department to bring a  ladder to get him down.

He’s charged with criminal mischief.  Bond is set at $1,000.

TAGS
Downtown San Antonio Greyhound Bus Terminal
Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
KTSA News