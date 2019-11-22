Man arrested for throwing wooden blocks from a downtown rooftop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man accused of throwing wooden blocks at passing cars has been arrested on the roof of the downtown Greyhound Bus Terminal.
Police say 47-year-old Arturo Romero was suspected of selling drugs and was told to leave the bus station on North St. Mary’s Thursday night. Police were called when the man went up to the roof and started throwing wooden blocks at passing vehicles and pedestrians, breaking a window of a Greyhound bus.
Officers arrested Romero and asked the fire department to bring a ladder to get him down.
He’s charged with criminal mischief. Bond is set at $1,000.