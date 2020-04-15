Man arrested for using gun to threaten, sexually assault San Antonio woman
Paul Campbell. Photo: San Antonio Police Department
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio police arrested a 22-year-old man they say sexually assaulted a woman on the city’s northwest side over the weekend.
Police say a 28-year-old woman was walking her dog Saturday when the man — Paul Campbell — asked to use her cell phone. When she tried to hand it to him, he pointed a gun at her and told her to walk back to her apartment.
Inside, police say the woman was threatened and then sexually assault.
Police arrested Campbell Tuesday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.