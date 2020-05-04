Man ask to have tab doubled, then leaves huge tips at Austin restaurant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A loyal customer at one Austin restaurant was so happy they had reopened after the coronavirus stay at home order that he left not one, but two enormous tips.
The customer went to Frog & The Bull on Friday with his family and they didn’t just order salads and glasses of water. Filet mignon, grilled steak, martinis and other selections brought their tab to just over 330-dollars.
Then the man told the 18-year-old waiter to double charge him.
His generosity didn’t stop there as he also tipped the waiter 300-dollars before adding another one thousand-dollars “for the house.”
In all, his total was more than two-thousand-dollars. The restaurant had opened it’s doors just 5 months before the coronavirus crisis forced them to get by on just carryout and deliveries. The happy customer told the owner he wanted to thank them for being open.