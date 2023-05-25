Man bails out of pickup after leading Bexar County Deputies on a high speed chase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who lead Bexar County Deputies on a chase through the West side is still on the run.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says it all started just after 5:30 A.M. Thursday near Portranco Road.

Deputies were attempting to to stop a green pickup for a traffic violation.

Instead of pulling over, the driver sped up and reached speeds of 80 miles per hour before ditching the truck at an apartment complex on Westward Drive. That’s where the man jumped out of the pickup and ran away.

Deputies searched the area but weren’t able to locate the man.

They weren’t able to get a clear description of him but the search continues.