Man barges into Bexar County Elections office, starts shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man burst into the Bexar County Elections Department office on Frio Street Friday morning at shot at the workers there.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said this 24-year-old man went into the office with a gun at around 10 a.m. and started shooting.
The sheriff said the man was able to get into a secured part of the building. State Sen. Jose Menendez was in the building at the time for a meeting and was put in a secured location.
The sheriff’s SWAT team was brought into the scene — with assistance from San Antonio police.
Salazar said the man lived at a nearby hotel and was possibly high on drugs, saying that he was being chased.
The sheriff said the man had a number of weapons in his hotel room, as well as high-grade marijuana and synthetic marijuana.
It’s not clear how many shots the man had fired. No one is reported to have been injured.
Salazar said the man also had a felony warrant.