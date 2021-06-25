      Weather Alert

Man barges into Bexar County Elections office, starts shooting

Dennis Foley
Jun 25, 2021 @ 4:10pm
Screengrab: Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man burst into the Bexar County Elections Department office on Frio Street Friday morning at shot at the workers there.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said this 24-year-old man went into the office with a gun at around 10 a.m. and started shooting.

The sheriff said the man was able to get into a secured part of the building.  State Sen. Jose Menendez was in the building at the time for a meeting and was put in a secured location.

The sheriff’s SWAT team was brought into the scene — with assistance from San Antonio police.

Salazar said the man lived at a nearby hotel and was possibly high on drugs, saying that he was being chased.

The sheriff said the man had a number of weapons in his hotel room, as well as high-grade marijuana and synthetic marijuana.

It’s not clear how many shots the man had fired.  No one is reported to have been injured.

Salazar said the man also had a felony warrant.

