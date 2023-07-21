KTSA KTSA Logo

Man being questioned over fires that destroyed, damaged homes

By Tom Perumean
July 21, 2023 1:24PM CDT
Share
Man being questioned over fires that destroyed, damaged homes
House Fire. Fire department practice burning.See more of my

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Arson investigators are questioning a man after a fire north of downtown destroyed a vacant home this morning.

San Antonio Police initially chased the man, putting him in handcuffs, as ran to the fire scene on West Poplar Street near the intersection with Woodlief.

Firefighters say the flames broke out around 5:30 in the morning in side the vacant home.

Arriving fire units about the home most involved in flames and already in a state of collapse.

Flames were already starting to catch the surrounding homes on fire.

A witness to the fire told KSAT 12 he remembered another fire on the same street where the three vacant home were.

He also talked about homeless living in the abandoned homes, removing boards up over windows and the like.

Firefighters confirmed none of the homes that burned had working utilities.

That’s what caused them to believe the fire was of suspicious origin.

More about:
arson
Poplar Street
Questioning
san antonio fire

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio becomes first Texas city to launch Lights On! campaign
2

Man who fell out of boat, died on Calaveras Lake identified
3

Police searching for brutal 'executioner' caught on video
4

CPS declares Yellow Day, urges afternoon electricity conservation
5

San Antonio Police: Man arrested after camera found in ladies room at Northeast Side business