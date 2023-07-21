Man being questioned over fires that destroyed, damaged homes

House Fire. Fire department practice burning.See more of my

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Arson investigators are questioning a man after a fire north of downtown destroyed a vacant home this morning.

San Antonio Police initially chased the man, putting him in handcuffs, as ran to the fire scene on West Poplar Street near the intersection with Woodlief.

Firefighters say the flames broke out around 5:30 in the morning in side the vacant home.

Arriving fire units about the home most involved in flames and already in a state of collapse.

Flames were already starting to catch the surrounding homes on fire.

A witness to the fire told KSAT 12 he remembered another fire on the same street where the three vacant home were.

He also talked about homeless living in the abandoned homes, removing boards up over windows and the like.

Firefighters confirmed none of the homes that burned had working utilities.

That’s what caused them to believe the fire was of suspicious origin.