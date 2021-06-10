Man caught in Kerr County after a week long crime spree

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He spent a week committing crimes and hiding from police but the long arm of the law finally caught up to a Kerr County man.
William Curtis Roberts has been arrested on several charges and it appears they keep piling up.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says Roberts’ crime spree included vehicle and property theft, drug offenses, evading police, criminal trespassing and other crimes starting June 2 and ending yesterday.
He also admitted to stealing some catalytic converters earlier this spring.
He’s been booked at the Kerr County Jail.
“Catching this fugitive from justice was a non-stop and integrated regional effort. We thank our law enforcement partners from the Texas Rangers, DPS Criminal Investigation Division, DPS Aircraft Division, Junction Police Department, Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrville Police Department, and US Secret Service for their cooperative efforts with our KCSO team. This case is an example of the courage and commitment of our KCSO deputies, investigators, and our law enforcement colleagues at the local, state, and even federal level. This individual put many innocent lives in danger, and showed reckless disregard for public safety,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Our teams were relentless in searching for Mr. Roberts. We are pleased to have this serial offender in custody.”