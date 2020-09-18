Man caught rummaging through La Cantera area apartment
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A man has been arrested after getting caught rummaging through an apartment near La Cantera Friday morning.
San Antonio police say an 18-year-old man had cameras in his apartment on Chase Hill Boulevard had a movement app on his phone that notifies him if there is movement in his apartment while he was gone.
At around 10:30 a.m. Friday, his phone went off and he could see the 34-year-old going through his belongings in his apartment.
The 18-year-old activated the app so he could talk to the burglar through it and told him to stop and leave the apartment.
The teen went back to the apartment to meet up with police. He went into the apartment thinking the burglar was gone after talking to officers and found the thief still there with the stolen goods.
The victim went outside to alert the officer the burglar was there and more officers arrived.
Officers and the teen watched the suspect again going through stuff in the apartment. They tried talking to the burglar through the app, but that was not successful.
After some time, the suspect left the apartment on his own and was arrested without incident.
Police say no one was injured and charges are pending.