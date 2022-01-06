Man charged in New Year’s Eve shooting outside San Antonio motel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 42 year old man has been arrested and charged with murdering a man in a San Antonio motel parking lot.
Deundray Thomas is accused of shooting a man outside the Siegel Suites motel on North Pan Am Expressway at around 10 P.M. New Year’s Eve.
The victim was sitting in his car and eating when two people walked up and started shooting.
Charles Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness identified Deundray as one of the shooters.
He was arrested on a First Degree Murder charge Wednesday with bond set at $150,000.