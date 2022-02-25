Man charged in starvation death of his 4 year old son

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 28 year old San Antonio man has been arrested for starving his 4 year old son to death.
The arrest of Brandon Cervera comes after a months long investigation that began last August.
That’s when 4 year old Benjamin Cervera was brought to a hospital by a family member. The boy was unresponsive, very thin and was covered in several bruises. He died soon after arriving at the hospital.
When medical staff asked how the boy ended up in the state he was in, they were told his bruises were self inflicted.
But during the investigation, officers found some cell phone videos of Benjamin begging for food and being forced to drink hand sanitizer.
They also searched the boy’s home and find the cabinets and the refrigerator were locked.
The Medical Examiner later determined that the boy’s death was caused by starvation.
Brandon Cervera is being held on a charge of injury to a child causing death.
Bond has been set at $500,000.