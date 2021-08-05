Man charged with abusing teenage runaways in Castle Hills apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two 16 year old runaways who were being sexually abused by a 38 year old man have been rescued by Castle Hills Police.
The brother and sister had run away from home but got in touch with their parents Wednesday afternoon.
The parents then called Castle Hills Police to ask if officers would do a welfare check at an apartment on Jackson Keller Road.
When the officers arrived, they found both children in a bedroom. They described the children as being in a “bad state”.
They say the boy was intoxicated from a controlled substance and the girl was so traumatized that she didn’t want to talk.
Officers have made an arrest in the case. 38 year old Jason Clauser is in police custody. He’s been charged with sexual assault of a child and violating parole.
His bail has been set at $100,000 and the case is still under investigation.