Man charged with intoxication manslaughter following crash on 1604
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead, another seriously injured after a single vehicle crash on the North side.
At around 7:15 P.M. Tuesday a 2004 Dodge Durango crashed in the main eastbound lane of Loop 1604 near Vance Jackson.
The passenger in the vehicle, a man in his 20’s, was ejected and died at the scene while the driver suffered an injury to his right arm. He was brought to University Hospital for emergency surgery.
Police later determined that the driver was intoxicated. He’ll be charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault.
The crash is still under investigation.
The names and ages of the men haven’t been released.