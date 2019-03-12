Man charged with murder in case of 9-year-old girl found dead in duffel bag

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department (LOS ANGELES) — A man has been charged with murder in the case of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones, whose body was found in a duffel bag in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, reportedly the boyfriend of the girl’s mother, was charged Tuesday with one count of murder and is set to be arraigned later in the day, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

The girl’s body was discovered by county workers on March 5 near an equestrian trail in Hacienda Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The victim was unidentified at the time and investigators released sketches as they urged the public to help identify her.

The victim’s name was released by the sheriff’s office on Sunday and investigators said two persons of interest had been detained. The cause of death was being withheld, according to the coroner.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that “information regarding the second person of interest is being withheld pending further investigation.”

Investigators found Hunt Saturday morning sleeping in his car in a parking lot near San Diego International Airport and he was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.