Man charged with murder in West Side fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An arrest is now made after the body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a West Side motel room.

Police say 39-year-old Albert Casanova was arrested Saturday and charged with the murder of Briann Hernandez at the Oyo Hotel on SW Loop 410. KSAT-TV reports Casanova has a criminal history in Bexar County that dates back to 2001.

Investigators say Casanova and Hernandez arrived at the hotel on May 2 at around noon. They say surveillance video showed Hernandez standing outside the room in a breezeway at around 10:15 p.m. But just minutes later, police say Casanova was seen leaving the location in the victim’s car.

Officers responded the next day when Hernandez’s body was found in the room by an employee.

Casanova was taken to the Bexar County jail and given bond of $200,000.