Man charged with possession of child porn, filming people in shower, Cibolo PD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Cibolo man accused of having child porn on his computer and filming family members and others in a bathroom shower is facing numerous charges.

Charles Darron Wyatt, 58, was arrested at his home on Wednesday after the Cibolo Police Department drafted 27 felony warrants for possession of child pornography and six felony warrants for invasive visual recording.

Investigators say a probe was launched in July after a family member told police about a suspicious image on Wyatt’s home computer. According to Cibolo PD, a closer look at Wyatt’s computer and media storage devices uncovered multiple images of apparent child porn. As the investigation went deeper, investigators say several video recordings of family members and acquaintances was found, the footage being captured by a hidden camera in a bathroom shower in Wyatt’s home.

Cibolo Police Chief Thedrick Andres said about this case, “I am very proud of the regional teamwork on this case. Situations like these that target our most vulnerable, our children, is inexcusable. As always, we will work with our County Attorney’s Office to prosecute child predators to the highest extent the law allows making these acts unthinkable.”

Wyatt is being held on $50,000 bond for each count of child porn possession, and $25,000 for each count of invasive visual recording. Altogether, Wyatt’s total bond amount for all charges is $1.5 million.

Under Texas Penal Code 43.26, each count of Possession of Child Pornography is a 3rd-degree felony punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Under Texas Penal Code 21.15, each count of Invasive Visual Recording is a State Jail felony punishable by 180 days to 2 years in prison and

a fine of up to $10,000.