Man charged with vandalizing Texas Capitol during protest
Texas State Capitol (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with vandalizing the Texas Capitol during a Black Lives Matter demonstration last month. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 23-year-old Keegan Dalton Godsey of Austin was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony criminal mischief, riot and interference with public duties. The DPS says monuments and fixtures, as well as DPS patrol vehicles, were damaged and some DPS troopers were injured during the demonstration. Godsey’s attorney says the felony charge arose from “one alleged act of graffiti,” and that her client wasn’t involved in a riot.