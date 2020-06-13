Man claiming to be UFC fighter from California shoots eight people outside San Antonio bar
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Eight people were shot outside a northern San Antonio bar Friday night.
San Antonio police chief William McManus said a shooting happened in the 8000 block of Broadway Street at around 11:30 p.m.
A group of people went into a bar, were there for a while, and then went across the street to Rebar. McManus said they were denied entry by the bouncer because they were too drunk.
The police chief said, “One of the two males made the statement: ‘Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.'”
He went to his car across the street, pulled out a long rifle, and started shooting at the bar parking lot, hitting eight people.
All eight victims — five females and three males between the ages of 23 and 41 — are currently in stable condition.
Police are still looking for the shooter.