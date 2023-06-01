Man convicted of killing 8-year-old child now charged with killing others

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man with ties to San Antonio is facing multiple charges, including capital murder, after his arrest in Austin.

Police say 62-year-old Raul Meza Jr. called homicide detectives and turned himself in after the body of 80-year-old Jesse Fraga was found on May 20 upon a welfare check.

Investigators also say Meza implicated himself in the death of Gloria Lofton in 2019 during the same phone call.

KTBC-TV is reporting Meza pleaded guilty to raping and murdering 8-year-old Kendra Page, whose body was found behind an elementary school in 1982.

Austin police say numerous cold cases are now being reviewed again for potential ties to Meza.

APD homicide detective Patrick Reed said during a Wednesday press conference that Meza had told him he was ready and prepared to kill again.

Meza is being held in the Travis County Jail.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.