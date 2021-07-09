      Weather Alert

Man convicted of trying to pick up minor near Lackland

Katy Barber
Jul 9, 2021 @ 9:56am
James C Hooper/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A federal military contractor was convicted of trying to engage in sexual activity with a minor near JBSA Lackland.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office handed down the conviction Thursday.

48-year-old Rick A. Benavides was working as a Department of Defence information technology contractor in February 2019 when officials say he was chatting with someone he believed was a minor.

Reports state Benavides messaged the girl repeatedly, including during work hours, to request the girl send him photos of her showering, detailing sexual acts he would like to engage in with her and made plans to pick her up on base and take her to his off-base home to have sex.

Benavides reportedly made plans to meet the minor on Feb. 20, 2019, at Lyons Park and when he arrived learned he had been communicated with an undercover U.S. Air Force Office of Investigations agent.

Benavides was charged with attempting to entice a child to engage in sexual activity and faces up to life in prison. He will be sentenced in a hearing on October 20.

TAGS
JBSA USAO
Popular Posts
UPDATE: Suspect in TV news crew shooting killed after shooting at police
San Antonio is home to another new millionaire
New Mexico man drowns in Comal River
Gun battle starts in San Antonio bar parking lot, extends onto Broadway, killing 1 and wounding 1
Mayhem at Shavano Park area nightclub ends with 2 injured, 3 in custody
Connect With Us Listen To Us On