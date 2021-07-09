Man convicted of trying to pick up minor near Lackland

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A federal military contractor was convicted of trying to engage in sexual activity with a minor near JBSA Lackland.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office handed down the conviction Thursday.
48-year-old Rick A. Benavides was working as a Department of Defence information technology contractor in February 2019 when officials say he was chatting with someone he believed was a minor.
Reports state Benavides messaged the girl repeatedly, including during work hours, to request the girl send him photos of her showering, detailing sexual acts he would like to engage in with her and made plans to pick her up on base and take her to his off-base home to have sex.
Benavides reportedly made plans to meet the minor on Feb. 20, 2019, at Lyons Park and when he arrived learned he had been communicated with an undercover U.S. Air Force Office of Investigations agent.
Benavides was charged with attempting to entice a child to engage in sexual activity and faces up to life in prison. He will be sentenced in a hearing on October 20.