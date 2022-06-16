Man crashes pickup into 18 wheeler on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side created some traffic issues early Thursday morning.
At around 2:15 A.M., a man driving a pickup slammed into the back of an 18 wheeler that had broke down and was parked in the right shoulder of IH-35 South at Eisenhauer.
Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove the man from the heavily damaged pickup.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The truck driver was not hurt.
Police don’t know why the man in the pickup crashed into the 18 wheeler and haven’t released his name and age.
The crash forced traffic into the far left lanes and the Eisenhauer Road exit was closed for several hours.