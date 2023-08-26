KTSA KTSA Logo

Man critically hurt dies at hospital with gunshot wound

By Christian Blood
August 26, 2023
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting near downtown Friday night is leaving a man dead and the San Antonio Police Department looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

Officers were called to 1 Haven for Hope Way on report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound and then started giving treatment.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died. His name is not being released.

Investigators found that the man had been shot at nearby Garcia Park after a trail of blood led them to spent shell casings.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give details when possible.

