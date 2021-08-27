Man critically injured when truck veers off Loop 1604, launches and lands on Bulverde Road

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A pickup truck driver was critically injured in a crash that started on Loop 1604 and ended upside down on Bulverde Road late Friday morning.
San Antonio police say the Chevrolet Silverado was going eastbound on the main lanes of the highway at around 11 a.m. when it went into the median, hit a concrete drainage ditch, launched into the air over the concrete overpass embankment and turnaround lane, and landed on Bulverde Road underneath Loop 1604.
Police do not know what caused the pickup truck driver to veer into the median.
The driver, a 48-year-old man, was critically injured and taken to an area hospital. The investigation continues.