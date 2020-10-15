Man crushed as he tried to crawl under stopped train
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A train conductor made a gruesome discovery as he was trying to figure out why his train came to a stop shortly after it began moving.
The train was being coupled with another train and had stopped across Pine Street just after 12:30 A.M. Thursday.
The engineer started to move forward but the train went into emergency mode and stopped.
As the conductor was looking into why, he discovered a body under the train.
Police say it appears the man was riding his bike and chose to go under the stopped train instead of around it. But the train began to move forward and he was crushed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges are expected to be filed.