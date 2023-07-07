Man cut off in traffic, then shot on Highway 90 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting they say started as a hit and run before quickly escalating to a shooting.

KSAT-12 is reports that a 39-year-old man was driving his pickup on the far left lane of Highway 90 near Zarzamora Friday morning, when someone in a red car sideswiped him.

When the man pulled over to call police, the driver in that same red car pulled up and someone inside the vehicle started shooting.

Police tell KSAT the pickup driver was hit in the leg. He managed to get to a nearby gas station and called for help. He was brought to the hospital and there’s been no update on his condition.

Witnesses tell police that the driver of the red car sped away on Highway 90. It’s not known why they were trying to cut off the victim then shot him.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.