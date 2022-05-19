      Weather Alert

Man cut when argument escalates on San Antonio’s Northeast side.

Don Morgan
May 19, 2022 @ 7:53am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital another in jail after a fight on the Northeast side.

At around 2:30 A.M. Thursday, San Antonio police were called to the Flats at 9338 apartments on Perrin Beitel.

That’s where two men got into an argument and one of them pulled a knife.

He cut the other man on his arm and face.

The victim was treated at the scene while the man who cut him has been detained and is expected to be charged.

Police haven’t released what it was that the men were arguing about.

 

