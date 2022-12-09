Man dead after being ejected from moped in southeast side crash, another arrested for intoxication manslaughter

Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found to be driving while intoxicated is now charged after a fatal crash on I-10 early Friday morning.

Investigators say the rider on a moped was thrown from the bike when he was rear-ended by a car. San Antonio police say the rider was thrown from the moped into a concrete divider near Roland Road. He died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car swerved after hitting the moped, but then ran into the concrete center divider before ending up on the right shoulder up against a guardrail.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.