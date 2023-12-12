Man dead after ‘love triangle’ shootout on Northeast Side

Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city. Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One of two men involved in a shootout on the Northeast Side is claiming self-defense.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after one man was killed in what is being called a ‘love triangle’ between two men and a woman.

It all happened Tuesday around 12 p.m. when one man was parked outside a US Post Office in the 1900 block of Austin Highway. At one point, investigators say another man and a woman walked up to the SUV just before an argument started.

SAPD says both men pulled guns and shots were fired. Police say the man outside the SUV was hit and died at the scene.

The man inside the vehicle was arrested, but police say he is claiming self-defense, and there is a chance that the shooting will be ruled in that fashion.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.