Man dead after shooting at North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead at North Star Mall Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted after they say two men walked into a barber shop after 3 p.m. and shot the man.

The two suspects ran from the location and have yet to be found. There are no details on a description of either of them.

SAPD says Sunday’s shooting was not believed to be related to other recent shootings in San Antonio.