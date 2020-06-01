Man dies after being shot several times on San Antonio’s East Side
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
UPDATE INCLUDES NEW INFORMATION:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was killed when a barrage of gunfire took him down as he stood in front of his East Side home.
The shooting took place in the 3400 block of Action Lance at around 9:15 P.M. Sunday.
Police have been told that several people in two vehicles, a small white car and a white SUV rolled up to the man. Someone got out of the car and opened fire.
The man was struck several times as he tried to get away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police recovered several shell casings and they report it’s possible some came from a weapon they found near the victim, indicating he may have returned fire before he tried to run away.
The case is still under investigation.
ORIGINAL VERSION :
