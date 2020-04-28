      Weather Alert

Man dies after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup

Don Morgan
Apr 28, 2020 @ 8:49am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was operating a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Blanco Road died after colliding with a pick-up.

Preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department states the man was weaving in and out of traffic while speeding down the southbound lane at around 5:45 P.M. Monday.

He crashed into the pickup truck as the driver was attempting to turn onto Blanco from West Hermosa.

The pickup driver and several witnesses stopped to help the man but he had numerous severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name hasn’t been released.

