Man dies after exchanging gunfire with San Antonio Police Officers

MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with San Antonio Police Officers Tuesday night.

Police Chief William McManus says it happened just before 11 P.M. at the Motel 6 in the 2100 block of Southwest Loop 410.

Officers reportedly saw the man next to a van. He appeared to be holding drugs in his hand and when the officers tried to detain the man, he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired two rounds.

The officers weren’t hit but one of them returned fire, hitting the man in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McManus says the officer who shot the man is a 5 year SAPD veteran and will be on administrative duty during the investigation.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.