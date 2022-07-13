      Weather Alert

Man dies after getting hit by two cars on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
Jul 13, 2022 @ 5:55am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles on a Northeast side street.

Police say it happened at around 10:20 P.M. Tuesday on Walzem Road near Eisenhauer.

A driver was headed Northbound on Walzem when a man ran in front of him.

The man was hit and as the driver stopped to help, the man was hit by a second vehicle and dragged several feet.

The driver in the second vehicle did not stop and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released and no word if any charges have been filed against the first driver.

