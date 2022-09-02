KTSA KTSA Logo

Man dies in early morning motorcycle crash

By Don Morgan
September 2, 2022 7:03AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are reporting the death of a man who crashed his motorcycle on the West side.

It was just before 3 A.M. Friday when a driver on Loop 1604 spotted a motorcycle near West Military Drive.

He stopped and called police.

Officers arrived on the scene and began searching the area. They found the rider in the grass, several feet away from the motorcycle.

They attempted to revive the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don’t know what caused the biker to crash and they believe he was on side of the road for quite a while before the passing motorist spotted the motorcycle.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and the investigation continues.

