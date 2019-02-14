Man dies in high speed motorcycle crash
By Don Morgan
|
Feb 14, 2019 @ 8:46 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on the west side.

This happened just after 8 Wednesday night on South General McMullen where a man on a motorcycle ran the red light at Wallace, and crashed into a 2008 Dodge Avenger.

Witnesses tell Police the motorcycle rider, a Hispanic male in his 20’s, was speeding when he collided with the car.

Paramedics found the man unresponsive at the scene. They brought him to University Hospital, where he was produced dead a short time later.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

San Antonio approves more restrictions on dockless scooters American Airlines launches new non-stop service from San Antonio to New York No change in San Antonio gas prices Hospital heart patients wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day San Antonio construction project delayed by rain Gamblers bet on new US football league despite no history
Comments