Man ditches backpack containing drugs, crashes his car and gets hit with a stun gun while trying to elude Castle Hills Police
Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He couldn’t out drive them, he couldn’t out run them either.
A man who is in the custody of Castle Hills Police learned that the hard way Wednesday morning.
An officer tried to get the 24 year old to pull over on Jackson Keller Road at around 1:15 A.M. but he sped off.
During his attempt to elude the officer, he tossed a backpack out of his car, it had drugs in it, then crashed into a gate and hit a car at Hamilton Place Apartments.
He then tried to run but a stun gun brought an end to his attempt to start a track meet with the cops.
Emergency crews checked him out at the scene and once it was determined he was going to be okay, he was arrested on a list of charges.