Man dressed as Barney the dinosaur busted for violating COVID-19 lockdown

Apr 7, 2020 @ 6:36am
(BUENOS AIRES) — They say love can make you do some crazy things — like getting arrested.

As governments across the globe have issued stay-at-home orders in an attempt to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, one man in Buenos Aires, Argentina risked it all just to see his girlfriend.

Dressed as the popular children’s dinosaur character, Barney, the 52-year-old man hopped on his motorcycle and was en route to his lover’s home when he was stopped by police, according to the Daily Mail and Argentine news outlet Todo Noticias.

At first, the local children’s party entertainer told authorities he was on his way to work, which, considering that the country had been practicing social distancing and limiting trips outside of the home to only retrieve groceries and/or medicine, was the final and only nail in the coffin for his alibi.

He did eventually admit that he was on the way to his girlfriend’s home.  However, he wouldn’t make it there because he was subsequently arrested for not only violating the stay-at-home order, but also for failing to provide proof of registration for his motorcycle.

Argentina’s stay-at-home order was initiated on March 20 and was only supposed to last until March 31, but has since been extended until April 13.

