Man drives through Magnolia Pancake Haus wall, then eats breakfast at restaurant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A regular customer at a popular local restaurant drove through the business’s wall — and then enjoyed some breakfast after.
Staff at the Magnolia Pancake Haus on Huebner told KTSA News the customer — who is described as being in his early 90s — was at the eatery at around 8 a.m. Wednesday as he usually does most days.
He was in the parking lot when he mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brakes and drove through a wall at the restaurant.
EMS checked on him to make sure he was okay. He was okay and was still able to enjoy a Magnolia Pancake Haus breakfast right after the run-in with the wall.
His daughter came to pick him up.
The restaurant was able to stay open, but says some catering services may be slightly affected while they get things fixed up.