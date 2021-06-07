Man drives wrong way, rams cars in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 45-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon for causing roadway mayhem in the downtown San Antonio area.
San Antonio police say they got a report of a man driving the wrong way and crashing into vehicles in the downtown area just before 1 p.m.
Officers got there and tried to pull him over. He acknowledged police were behind him, but decided to keep slamming into other cars.
It eventually got stuck between two vehicles and began spinning the rear tires.
Police were able to stop the driver there. No one was hurt.
The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated and evaluated for DWI. He will likely face a aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.