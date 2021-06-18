Man driving medical transport van gets away from armed carjacker

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A scary start to the day for a man driving a medical transport van.
Police say they were called to Rigsby Avenue at around 4 A.M. Friday. That’s where the van driver had pulled up to bring a patient to their medical appointment.
But when he stopped, someone in another vehicle pulled up in front of him and pointed a gun.
The van driver was able to get out and run away.
The man with the gun got in the van and sped off, leaving the car he was driving at the scene. It’s likely the gunman stole that car as well but it hasn’t yet been reported as stolen.
Police are searching for clues on the thief’s identity in the car he left behind.