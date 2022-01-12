      Weather Alert

Man drowns while trying to get away from Texas National Guard Soliders

Don Morgan
Jan 12, 2022 @ 10:14am
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle rides on a dirt road near the Del Rio International Bridge, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who tried to run away from Texas National Guard Soldiers when they spotted him near the Texas/Mexico border has died.

U.S Customs and Border Protection says the man was with a group of people near Eagle Pass.

He and one other man started running and ended up in a gravel pit that is full of water.

The Soldiers called for help in locating the men.

One of them was found on the edge of the gravel pit in need of medical attention.

The second man drowned. His body was recovered Saturday morning.

His identity hasn’t been released but some news outlets report that the man was from Honduras.

