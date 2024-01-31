Man faces numerous charges after baby taken to hospital with brain and spine injuries

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As an infant recovers from numerous injuries, the man who police say was watching it is now under arrest.

KSAT-12 reports Darrion Fontenot, 22, was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued on January 24.

The investigation started when the 4-month-old baby was taken to the hospital unresponsive on December 31. Hospital staff found the infant had head trauma and that Fontenot could not explain why, only adding that maybe he had put the baby down on the bed too hard.

Police say Fontenot had video called the mother after the child went unresponsive, at which point she came home from work. The two then rushed the baby to the hospital.

Medical staff found the baby had a cervical spine hemorrhage, bilateral sub-dermal cerebral hemorrhage, and a retinal hemorrhage.

Investigators say the injuries are consistent with babies who have been shaken.

Fontenot is charged with injury to a child with intent of bodily injury, which is a third-degree felony.

The infant’s current status is unknown.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.