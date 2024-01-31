KTSA KTSA Logo

Man faces numerous charges after baby taken to hospital with brain and spine injuries

By Christian Blood
January 31, 2024 9:35AM CST
Share
Man faces numerous charges after baby taken to hospital with brain and spine injuries
Close up of metal handcuffs.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As an infant recovers from numerous injuries, the man who police say was watching it is now under arrest.

KSAT-12 reports Darrion Fontenot, 22, was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued on January 24.

The investigation started when the 4-month-old baby was taken to the hospital unresponsive on December 31. Hospital staff found the infant had head trauma and that Fontenot could not explain why, only adding that maybe he had put the baby down on the bed too hard.

Police say Fontenot had video called the mother after the child went unresponsive, at which point she came home from work. The two then rushed the baby to the hospital.

Medical staff found the baby had a cervical spine hemorrhage, bilateral sub-dermal cerebral hemorrhage, and a retinal hemorrhage.

Investigators say the injuries are consistent with babies who have been shaken.

Fontenot is charged with injury to a child with intent of bodily injury, which is a third-degree felony.

The infant’s current status is unknown.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

More about:
arrested
Darrion Fontenot
hospital
infant
injuries
unresponsive

Popular Posts

1

Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in southeast Bexar County
2

CPS Energy utility bills going up February 1
3

San Antonio Police: Drugs found in North Side apartment where a man is shot in the face during home invasion
4

SAPD patrol car kills pedestrian while chasing carjacking suspect on East Side
5

SAPD identifies suspect, officers involved in fatal shooting