      Weather Alert

Man falls asleep in dumpster, wakes up stuck in a garbage truck compactor

Don Morgan
Dec 14, 2020 @ 9:56am
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A homeless man had to be rescued from the back a garbage truck Monday morning.

Crews were called to a neighborhood on Bandera Road at around 5 A.M. by the truck driver who heard screams for helping coming from the back of the vehicle.

Rescuers discovered a man stuck in the compactor.

He ended up in the back of the truck after he fell asleep in a dumpster. The truck came along early this morning to empty the receptacle, dumping the man in the process.

They were able to free him and bring him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges are going to be filed against the driver.

 

TAGS
man rescued from garbage truck San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio gang leader whose previous sentence was commuted by President Obama is arrested again
Gov. Abbott deploys DPS to Houston
Judge Wolff orders Bexar County bars that do not serve food to shut down
Woman killed after roller skating in Northeast Bexar County shooting
Bexar County deputies arrest two suspects in connection with murder of roller skater