Man falls asleep in dumpster, wakes up stuck in a garbage truck compactor
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A homeless man had to be rescued from the back a garbage truck Monday morning.
Crews were called to a neighborhood on Bandera Road at around 5 A.M. by the truck driver who heard screams for helping coming from the back of the vehicle.
Rescuers discovered a man stuck in the compactor.
He ended up in the back of the truck after he fell asleep in a dumpster. The truck came along early this morning to empty the receptacle, dumping the man in the process.
They were able to free him and bring him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No charges are going to be filed against the driver.