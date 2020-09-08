      Weather Alert

Man fatally shot after stabbing San Antonio officer identified

Sep 8, 2020 @ 4:10am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A shoplifting suspect who was fatally shot after authorities said he stabbed a San Antonio police officer in the face and a supermarket loss prevention officer in the head has been identified.

The Bexar County medical examiner’s office had identified the suspect who was fatally shot Friday as 61-year-old Major Carvel Baldwin.

The medical examiner’s office said Baldwin died from a gunshot wound.

The police officer who was stabbed was identified Saturday as Corey Rogers, a four-year veteran. Police said he has since been released from the hospital.

