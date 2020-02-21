Police say man fired at officers’ vehicles following homicide in San Antonio’s Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city’s Southwest Side. Officers first responded to a call about a traffic accident. A truck hit a utility pole on Darby Street near South Zarzamora around 10 this morning, knocking out power to nearby homes.
When officers arrived, they found the driver had been shot and killed. The investigation is underway at the scene of a car crash on Darby Street Near South Zarzamora.
There was also a report of a shooting across Highway 90 in the vicinity of Brady Boulevard where officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect. Police say the man fired at their vehicles. No one at the second scene was wounded.