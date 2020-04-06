      Weather Alert

Man found dead on Texas capitol grounds

Associated Press
Apr 6, 2020 @ 3:30pm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a dead man was found on the grounds of the State Capitol. A security guard came across the body Monday morning near the entrance to a state office building in the downtown Austin Capitol Complex. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, outside the Texas Workforce Commission building. The agency didn’t identify the man nor say what caused his death. The Texas Rangers are investigating the man’s death.

