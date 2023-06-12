Man found shot dead, two suspects in custody, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an East Side home Saturday.

Officers were called to 4400 block of Hampstead Street on report of a shooting, and upon arrival they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now talking to two suspects who could be tied to the case, a 31-year-old man and a 17-year-old.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.